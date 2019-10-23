ODEM Market Cap Hits $27.77 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One ODEM token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001505 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a market capitalization of $27.77 million and $301,259.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODEM has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00224116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.01288004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00032000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00090389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,308,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

