Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 633,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,333 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $28,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,677,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386,180 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,946,000 after acquiring an additional 466,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $108,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,128.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $42.70. 2,896,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,642,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $75.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

