Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of Obseva worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obseva during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Obseva stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,958. Obseva SA has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $336.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Analysts predict that Obseva SA will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Obseva in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Obseva from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

