Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Obseva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obseva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $38.00 price target on shares of Obseva and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Obseva from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Obseva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of OBSV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,958. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Obseva has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $336.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts forecast that Obseva will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA grew its stake in Obseva by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Obseva in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Obseva by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Obseva by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Obseva by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

