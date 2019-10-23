Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 995 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up about 1.6% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,280,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.01.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

