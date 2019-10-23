Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 27.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,985. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.58.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $971,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 470,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,869,569.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,100 shares of company stock worth $4,034,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

