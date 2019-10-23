Oakbrook Investments LLC Invests $680,000 in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth about $246,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,962. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.52.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

