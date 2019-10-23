Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $621,000 Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 766,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,807 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in FLIR Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 130,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,843. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

In other FLIR Systems news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $190,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $148,746.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,057.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,710 shares of company stock valued at $353,351 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.