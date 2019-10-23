Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 89.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 532.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $227,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $63,284.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,964 shares of company stock worth $12,077,055. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.79. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

