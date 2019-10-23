Oakbrook Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 597.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,243,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,312,957 shares in the company, valued at $23,331,245.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $2,016,847.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,058,820 shares in the company, valued at $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,464 shares of company stock worth $6,603,573. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

