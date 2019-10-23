Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.58. 20,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.91 and a 200 day moving average of $153.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 115.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $666,383.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $66,808.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $317,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,632 shares of company stock worth $11,647,621. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

