NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $307,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $161,458,000 after acquiring an additional 325,941 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $19,529,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.51. 1,786,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,748,779. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $224.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.52. The company has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,286.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

