nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,815,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 5,247.9% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,160,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,769,000 after buying an additional 1,138,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 314.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,412,000 after buying an additional 869,741 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $19,449,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 99.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after buying an additional 637,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

