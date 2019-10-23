Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 68,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LORL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,997,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,921,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,969. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $47.07.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

