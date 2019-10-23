Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 153,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Resources Connection as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 31.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 19.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 26.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RECN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 1,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $464.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.24%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RECN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

