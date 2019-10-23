Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 684,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of ATRS stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,402. The firm has a market cap of $560.93 million, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46. Antares Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

