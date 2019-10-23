Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 208,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Tenneco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, SVP Brandon B. Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $189,600.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,222.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason M. Hollar bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,041.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,600. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

TEN stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. Tenneco Inc has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $792.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

