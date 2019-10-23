Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,473 Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Innophos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innophos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innophos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPHS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Innophos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of IPHS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 46,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,170. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Innophos had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

