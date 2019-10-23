Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,570,342 TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,570,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRXC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,339 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 991,120 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of TransEnterix stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 77,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,374. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TransEnterix from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.62.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

