Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Stock Price Up 19.1%

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) rose 19.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 131,371 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 102,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

NVUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 646,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,157 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 110,295 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.