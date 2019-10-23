Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.50

News articles about Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novus Energy earned a media sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Novus Energy has a 1 year low of C$75.73 and a 1 year high of C$94.19.

Novus Energy Company Profile

Novus Energy, Inc (Novus) is a junior oil and gas company. Novus is targeting resource plays, primarily light oil, in the Viking and Cardium. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Novus’s core properties include Viking – Dodsland, and Cardium – Wapiti.

