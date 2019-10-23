Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 84 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 84 target price from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America set a CHF 104 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 90.55.

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

