Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Trading Down 4.1%

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.57, 967 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $16.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 61.44, a quick ratio of 56.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.