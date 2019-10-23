NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.77

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.77 and traded as high as $12.12. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 63,596 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.35.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.