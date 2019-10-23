Northern Trust Corp Sells 89,128 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 183.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares during the period.

Shares of BW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,473. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 562,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $2,074,477.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Gaven acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,014.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,416 shares of company stock worth $284,568 and have sold 1,769,417 shares worth $6,561,694. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

