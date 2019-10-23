Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 9,400 Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CVY remained flat at $$22.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $22.91.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.2046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

