Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Shares in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,060. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

