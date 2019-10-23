Northern Trust Corp Makes New $222,000 Investment in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 580.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 306,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 261,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 87,927 shares during the last quarter.

Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,289. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Cumulus Media Inc has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.53. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $279.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Sp Signal Manager, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $450,120.00. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on Cumulus Media and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

