Northern Trust Corp Has $186,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,145,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 554,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 27,330 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 254,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 250,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares during the period.

EWM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,747. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

