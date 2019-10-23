Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Northern Graphite Corp (CVE:NGC) rose 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 305,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,004% from the average daily volume of 27,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

About Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite project covering an area of approximately 3,662 hectares located in southeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

