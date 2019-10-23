Nordstrom’s (JWN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JWN. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.19.

NYSE JWN opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 100.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Nordstrom by 39.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

