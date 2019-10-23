Nordstrom’s (JWN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on JWN. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.19.
NYSE JWN opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73.
In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 100.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Nordstrom by 39.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
