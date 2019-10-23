Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Nordson traded as high as $149.47 and last traded at $149.45, with a volume of 1967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.77.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NDSN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

In other news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 8,538 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,253,463.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,724.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 1,497 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $210,313.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,661. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Nordson by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Nordson by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.74 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

