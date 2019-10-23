NOIA Network (NOIA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $80,925.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00041174 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.04 or 0.05963398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00044420 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,065,413 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

