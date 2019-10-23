Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 47.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBGS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 78,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBGS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

JBGS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. 2,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,303. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

