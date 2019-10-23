Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 995.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 27,109 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 160.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 930,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after buying an additional 573,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 993,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 70.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,455.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 576,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 553,955 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.41. 12,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,140. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wellington Shields upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

