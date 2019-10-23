Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,939 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 93.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.39. 7,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,520. New Jersey Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In related news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,572 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.