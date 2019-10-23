Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eastgroup Properties worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,979,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $106,211,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 795,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,247,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 18.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,628,000 after buying an additional 112,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,212,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.65.

In other news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $60,995.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,803 shares in the company, valued at $473,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Wood sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,428,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EGP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $128.17. 1,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average is $118.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.77. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.15.

The firm also recently declared a 0.72000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.