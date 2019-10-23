Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,992 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 99,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,380,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

