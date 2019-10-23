Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 12,630 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $122.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,078. The firm has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $86.01 and a twelve month high of $125.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $136.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

