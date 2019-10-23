Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April comprises 4.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,109. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

