Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,617. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

