Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,824,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,311,000 after buying an additional 512,964 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,074,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,766,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,601,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,806,000 after buying an additional 203,809 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,054,000 after buying an additional 165,117 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,700,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,163,000 after acquiring an additional 90,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 3,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,245. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.4855 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

