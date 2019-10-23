Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.53

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.53 and traded as high as $35.65. Nidec shares last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 7,722 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

