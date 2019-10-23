Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.53

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.53 and traded as high as $35.65. Nidec shares last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 7,722 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.29.
Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)
Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.
