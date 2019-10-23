Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

SPSB stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $30.85. 17,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,932. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.

