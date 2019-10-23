Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $41.70. 7,274,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,841,193. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5186 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

