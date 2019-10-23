Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $22 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 428,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF comprises 3.3% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $22,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPHY. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 41,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. 25,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

