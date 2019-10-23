Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,867,863,000 after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,455,000 after purchasing an additional 72,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.79.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.12. 956,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,507. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $399.96. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.