Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.08. 41,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,192. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

