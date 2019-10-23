NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $420,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $1,084,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $3,630,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWI opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 77.10%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

