NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 921 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $498,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LogMeIn stock opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOGM. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

